Sunil Narine’s record-fest outing vs RR: KKR star bags unique record with maiden 100; joins Rohit, Watson in elite club

Rewriting history in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders opener Sunil Narine has joined an elite club starring veteran batter Rohit Sharma and former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson on Tuesday. Demolishing the potent bowling attack of the Rajasthan Royals on matchday 31 of the IPL 2024, West Indies all-rounder Narine ended his long wait for a T20 century at the Eden Gardens. KKR's Sunil Narine has joined MI icon Rohit Sharma on an elite list (ANI-PTI)

Narine registered his maiden T20 century in his 504th game. The Kolkata opener completed his quick-fire century in his 49 balls. Entering a special club during the high-scoring encounter between RR and KKR, Narine has become the third player to take a hat-trick and score a century in the IPL. Narine picked up a hat-trick in the 2013 edition of the IPL. The KKR all-rounder dismissed David Hussey, Azhar Mahmood, and Gurkeerat Singh to achieve the feat against the Punjab Kings at Mohali.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ALSO READ: Suryakumar Yadav, Sanjay Manjrekar salute Sunil Narine as KKR star crushes RR bowlers with maiden T20 ton at IPL 2024

Did you know?

Former Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Watson completed his hat-trick against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2014. Watson got the better of Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques and Karn Sharma to seal his hat-trick in Ahmedabad. Watson also has four centuries under his belt in the IPL. Watson became the second batter to score a century in an IPL final in 2018. India skipper Rohit is the third batter with a century and a hat-trick to his name in the IPL. The former MI skipper bagged a hat-trick against Mumbai at the IPL 2009. Rohit outsmarted Abhishek Nayar and Harbhajan Singh off consecutive deliveries to take a hat-trick against MI.

Sunil Narine in league of his own

Talking about the high-voltage clash between RR and KKR, opener Narine smashed six sixes and 13 fours to help Shreyas Iyer and Co. post 223/6 in 20 overs. Narine registered his career-best T20 score of 109 off 56 balls. The KKR batter notched up the joint-fastest century for the two-time winners in IPL. Narine is the third batter after Brendon McCullum and Venkatesh Iyer to score an IPL century for KKR. The 35-year-old is also the first player to have taken a fifer and scored a century in the cash-rich league.