IPL 2024, KKR vs RR Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals square off in top-of-the-table clash

IPL 2024 KKR vs RR IPL Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a top-of-the-order clash at the Eden Gardens, KKR are currently placed second in the table with four wins in five matches. Their only loss came at the Chepauk, earlier this season, against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. On the other hand, Rajasthan are the top-placed side in the ongoing IPL 2024 tournament, having claimed five wins in six matches so far. Their only loss was against Gujarat Titans at home last week. Both Kolkata and Rajasthan head into the game on the back of a win in their respective previous matches. While KKR beat Lucknow Super Giants, clad in Mohun Bagan colours, at home by eight wickets, Rajasthan, who missed two of their top stars due to injury, survived a thriller against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh to win by 3 wickets.

Besides it being a clash of two top-ranked sides, KKR versus RR will also be a battle between a batting versus bowling contest. Rajasthan have the best combined economy rate in the competition so far, having conceded at 8.33 runs per over, while Kolkata have the second-best scoring rate in IPL 2024 (10.43), after Sunrisers Hyderabad (10.81).

RR have a formidable bowling lineup in Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Keshav Maharaj, although it remains to be seen if Ravichandran Ashwin is fit for the match.

Rajasthan will also be hoping for Jos Buttler to return to the line-up after the opener missed the match against Punjab due to a niggle. Tanush Kotian was picked as his replacement and the tail-ender was experimented as an opener. If Buttler returns, Rovman Powell, who played an explosive cameo for Rajasthan in the last match, might be benched for the KKR game.

Rajasthan also have a good crop of in-form batters in Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer, who all have struck at the rate of more than 155 this season. However, they will be up against the dangerous Sunil Narine at the Eden Gardens. In the match against LSG, while Phil Salt walked out with the Player of the Match award for his stellar knock, it was Narine who choked the opposition in the middle overs to limit them to a below-par 161 for 7. Moreover, since reuniting with Gautam Gambhir, who joined KKR as a mentor at the start of the season, Narine has been dishing out spelding all-round shows for the franchise.

With KKR hoping to gain the pole position tonight, Narine will play a crucial role in deciding the battle against the Royals.