Suryakumar Yadav, Sanjay Manjrekar salute Sunil Narine as KKR star crushes RR bowlers with maiden T20 ton at IPL 2024

Rediscovering his form as an opening batter in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders' power-hitter Sunil Narine smashed his first-ever century against former champions Rajasthan Royals at the famous Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Becoming KKR's weapon of mass destruction in the IPL 2024, Narine smashed his maiden T20 century in his 504th game to end his century drought in the shortest format. Suryakumar Yadav was all praise for Sunil Narine after the KKR star smashed his first IPL century(PTI)

With Narine taking RR bowlers to cleaners in the high-scoring contest between Kolkata and Rajasthan, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar saluted the batting brilliance of the West Indies all-rounder. “It’s his cricket brain & his inherent nature isn’t it? Anticipating bowlers next move & keeping a calm head & body balance hitting the ball out of the ground! Quality innings against a quality attack. Well done Sunil Narine!, #KKRvRR,” Manjrekar said in his post.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh launches fresh attack on RCB after SRH smash IPL records: ‘Someone needs to raise their hand…’

Cricket fraternity reacts as Sunil Narine smashes maiden T20 ton at IPL

Taking to Instagram during the IPL 2024 match between RR and KKR, Mumbai Indians superstar Suryakumar Yadav shared a special message for Narine. “Just wow. My brother. I see you happy @SunilNarine24,” the Indian batter mentioned in his post on Instagram Stories. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan and ex-West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop also congratulated Narine after his batting blitz powered KKR to a challenging total. “Phenomenal hitting from Sunil Narine. First century in any format of the game. Age is just a number,” wrote Bishop.

What records Narine created with sublime IPL century vs RR?

Batting at a strike rate of 194.64, Narine smashed 109 off 56 balls. The KKR opener smoked six sixes and 13 fours in his entertaining knock. Narine completed his century in 49 balls. Narine's batting onslaught paved the way for KKR to post 223/6 in the 20-over contest. The 35-year-old is the third KKR batter after Brendon McCullum and Venkatesh Iyer to score an IPL century for Kolkata.