Harbhajan Singh launches fresh attack on RCB after SRH smash IPL records: ‘Someone needs to raise their hand…’

"When your confidence is low, there's nowhere to hide in the game," Faf du Plessis said after Royal Challengers Bengaluru recorded their worst bowling performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Monday. Free-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad shattered their record for the highest-ever total in match No.30 of the IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Reflecting on RCB's winless run in the IPL 2024, legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh slammed the misfiring bowling attack of the Bengaluru-based franchise. RCB left premier pacer Mohammed Siraj on the bench against SRH(ANI-AP)

Sunrisers' batters smoked 22 sixes against RCB bowlers to post the record-breaking total in the shortest format of the game. SRH opener Travis Head notched up the fourth-fastest century in the history of IPL. Head's 41-ball 102-run knock laid the foundation for SRH's record-setting total of 287-3 in the 20-over contest. In-form batters Heinrich Klaasen (67 off 31 balls), Aiden Markram (32*) and Abdul Samad (37*) also played crucial knocks to help Pat Cummins' SRH post the match-winning total.

'There were talks about RCB's bowling line-up after the auction'

RCB left premier pacer Mohammed Siraj on the bench as the hosts started the home game against SRH with five bowlers. RCB's Vijaykumar Vyshak leaked 64 runs in four overs while Reece Topley was hammered for 68 runs in the high-scoring contest. Talking about the bowling performance of the Bengaluru giants, spin legend Harbhajan feels RCB missed a trick while shopping for bowlers at the auction. “RCB's difficulties are increasing. There were talks about their bowling line-up after the auction and they must be realising it now. They conceded the highest-ever score in IPL. I agree that the surface was meant for batters but someone needs to raise their hand and say, I will get you two or three wickets,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

What Harbhajan said about Karthik?

RCB batters staged an impressive fightback against SRH by scoring 262-7 in 20 overs. Skipper Du Plessis played a gritty knock of 62 off 28 balls. Top-scoring for RCB, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik smashed 83 off 35 balls. However, RCB ended up losing the IPL 2024 match by 25 runs to record their sixth defeat of the new season. “The biggest positive about RCB batting is Dinesh Karthik. He has scored runs in every match,” Harbhajan added.