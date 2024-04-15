 Travis Head bludgeons 39-ball century for SRH against RCB: Looking back at five fastest IPL hundreds of all time | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Travis Head bludgeons 39-ball century for SRH against RCB: Looking back at five fastest IPL hundreds of all time

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 15, 2024 09:20 PM IST

As Travis Head smashed a 39-ball century for SRH against RCB, let's take a look at the five fastest IPL hundreds of all time.

Continuing his love affair with Indian pitches on Monday in the Indian Premier League, Australia's Travis Head smashed a blistering century to rewrite history in the Indian Premier League. Opening the innings for 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad in match No.30 of the IPL 2024, World Cup winner Head launched an all-out attack against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head celebrates scoring a century (AP)
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head celebrates scoring a century (AP)

Smashing his half-century in just 20 balls, Head powered SRH to 75/0 in 5.5 overs as the Orange Army dominated the RCB bowlers in the first powerplay. Continuing his free-scoring run at the IPL 2024, Head cashed in on his explosive start to register his first-ever century in the world's richest T20 tournament. The Australian opener smashed his maiden century in just 39 balls. Breaking a plethora of records in the 2024 edition of the IPL, SRH opener Head notched up the fourth-fastest century in the history of the tournament.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ALSO READ: IPL Live Score 2024, RCB vs SRH: Sunrisers soar past 250, set to break scoring record yet again

5. Adam Gilchrist

Before Head played the scintillating knock, legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist remained the only Aussie batter on the elite list of centurions. The former PBKS star scored a century off 42 balls against Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season of the IPL.

4. Travis Head

Head scored the third-fastest half-century for SRH in the away game at RCB. The Australian batter laid the foundation for a record-breaking total in the 30th game of the IPL 2024. Head played a sublime knock of 102 off 41 balls as SRH posted 287-3 in 20 overs. SRH shattered their record to post the highest-ever IPL total. Head smoked nine fours and eight sixes in his entertaining knock against the Virat Kohli-starrer side.

3. David Miller

Gujarat Titans superstar David Miller took 38 balls to complete a sensational century against RCB at Mohali. The former Punjab Kings star achieved the feat in the 2013 season of the T20 tournament. Miller remained not out on 101 off 38 balls as PBKS chased down the 191-run target to beat RCB by six wickets at the IPL 2013.

2. Yusuf Pathan

Former Indian batter Yusuf Pathan fired a 37-ball century against Mumbai Indians in the 2010 edition of the cash-rich league. Pathan was run out for 100 off 37 balls in MI's four-run win over the 2008 champions at Brabourne. Former RR batter Pathan was named the Player of the Match for his memorable century.

1. Chris Gayle

Legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle smashed the fastest century in the history of the IPL. The former RCB star registered the record-setting century in just 30 balls. Gayle smashed the record ton against Pune Warriors in the 2023 edition of the IPL. Gayle remained unbeaten on 175 off 66 balls against the Pune-based franchise. RCB ended up posting 263-5 in the 20-over contest.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, RCB vs SRH Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Travis Head bludgeons 39-ball century for SRH against RCB: Looking back at five fastest IPL hundreds of all time
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On