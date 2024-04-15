Travis Head bludgeons 39-ball century for SRH against RCB: Looking back at five fastest IPL hundreds of all time

Continuing his love affair with Indian pitches on Monday in the Indian Premier League, Australia's Travis Head smashed a blistering century to rewrite history in the Indian Premier League. Opening the innings for 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad in match No.30 of the IPL 2024, World Cup winner Head launched an all-out attack against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head celebrates scoring a century (AP)

Smashing his half-century in just 20 balls, Head powered SRH to 75/0 in 5.5 overs as the Orange Army dominated the RCB bowlers in the first powerplay. Continuing his free-scoring run at the IPL 2024, Head cashed in on his explosive start to register his first-ever century in the world's richest T20 tournament. The Australian opener smashed his maiden century in just 39 balls. Breaking a plethora of records in the 2024 edition of the IPL, SRH opener Head notched up the fourth-fastest century in the history of the tournament.

5. Adam Gilchrist

Before Head played the scintillating knock, legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist remained the only Aussie batter on the elite list of centurions. The former PBKS star scored a century off 42 balls against Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season of the IPL.

4. Travis Head

Head scored the third-fastest half-century for SRH in the away game at RCB. The Australian batter laid the foundation for a record-breaking total in the 30th game of the IPL 2024. Head played a sublime knock of 102 off 41 balls as SRH posted 287-3 in 20 overs. SRH shattered their record to post the highest-ever IPL total. Head smoked nine fours and eight sixes in his entertaining knock against the Virat Kohli-starrer side.

3. David Miller

Gujarat Titans superstar David Miller took 38 balls to complete a sensational century against RCB at Mohali. The former Punjab Kings star achieved the feat in the 2013 season of the T20 tournament. Miller remained not out on 101 off 38 balls as PBKS chased down the 191-run target to beat RCB by six wickets at the IPL 2013.

2. Yusuf Pathan

Former Indian batter Yusuf Pathan fired a 37-ball century against Mumbai Indians in the 2010 edition of the cash-rich league. Pathan was run out for 100 off 37 balls in MI's four-run win over the 2008 champions at Brabourne. Former RR batter Pathan was named the Player of the Match for his memorable century.

1. Chris Gayle

Legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle smashed the fastest century in the history of the IPL. The former RCB star registered the record-setting century in just 30 balls. Gayle smashed the record ton against Pune Warriors in the 2023 edition of the IPL. Gayle remained unbeaten on 175 off 66 balls against the Pune-based franchise. RCB ended up posting 263-5 in the 20-over contest.