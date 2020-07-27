I have taken humiliation in my stride: Daya

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:19 IST

Having faced rejections often, actor Daya Shankar Pandey learnt to work more on his skills and performances. “I know that I don’t have a personality to impress someone at first sight. God has made us like this. The bitter truth is that I won’t look like a hero even with any make-up. We need to accept that reality! But what I can do is concentrate more on my acting skill and make it stand out,” says the ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Rajneeti’ actor.

The actor recalls, “I have faced many rejections due to it, but I did not lose heart and worked more on my craft. I have taken my humiliation as a tonic. And, I guess it happens with every actor in some way or the other at some point of time. I try to play my role and character so well that I stand out amongst the lot. And, we are lucky that now audience too give equal recognition to character artistes.”

Daya was born and brought up in Mumbai but is a UPite to the core. “My village is Jaganpur Mishran in Bhadohi district. Even my wife is from Dhaukalganj in Varanasi. Every year I spend 3-4 months in my village. We live here but follow our roots, eat regional food and speak Awadhi at home. I am deeply connected to UP and it gives me energy!” He has even shot a film ‘Dharam’ in Varanasi and a few months back OTT series ‘Raktanchal’.

Giving an insight into this journey, he says, “It all probably started with imitating actors after watching films on Doordarshan. So, in school and colleges I started acting in theatre. To make a career in film industry, I joined as assistant to cameraman Gyan Sahai and started doing small roles too. My noticeable role came with ‘Gulaam’.”

His role Goli of ‘Lagaan’ was his turning point. “My work started getting recognition and then films like ‘Ganganjal’, ‘Swades’, ‘Rajneeti’ and ‘Chakravyuh’ came my way. I joined ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma’ as creative consultant and my role of Inspector Chalu Pandey became very popular.”

Daya’s lead role in TV serial ‘Mahima Shanidev Ki’ took his popularity to another level. “I did it for four years and it did lot of good to my spirituality and personality. I will say Shanidev himself chose me and I feel lucky and blessed that I did the role. Now, its re-run on TV is again benefitting me a lot.”

Before lockdown he was shooting for ‘Hanseen Dilruba’ which stars Tapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. “Just 8-10 days of work is left to complete the shoot. I will be next shooting for Satyamev Jayatev-2, probably in August-September,” he adds.