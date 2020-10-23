It’s a much better time than before for actors: Ahem Sharrma

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 23:34 IST

Actor Ahem Sharrma, best remembered as Karna of TV series ‘Mahabharat’, is currently shooting in Lucknow for Sanjiv Jaiswal’s film ‘Bagawat’.

Life came to full circle for ‘Brahmarakshas’ actor as he is shooting for his first project in the state capital after his TV debut in 2008 series ‘Chand ke Paar Chalo’ that was set here but shot in Mumbai.

“I was very curious about Lucknow as my co-actor Yami Gautam and others used to talk so much about the city. I played a London-return son of nawab. All that grew my curiosity further about tehzeeb, people, language, old-world charm and food. Then I came once for a show promotion which was just touch-and-go. This time I got chance to stay for long and despite pandemic I took out time for the city tour and had ‘chaat’ at Hazratganj,” he said with host of praises for the city and its people.

Giving an insight about his current project he said, “I have never done such a role before and all I can say is that the audience will be in for a big surprise. The character is also very far from real me as the film is based on caste conflicts, revolts against atrocities and I’m representing a certain class.”

Ahem has done couple of films but admits that television has given me lot of love and recognition. “Main bahut shukraguzar hu is medium ka,’ that gave me a chance to play legendary Karan, which is certainly a dream role for any actor. I feel blessed that I was able to reach out to a large audience with my character.”

The actor believes in quality over quantity, “I have been very selective while taking up TV as it’s a long-term commitment. As far as films are concerned, I have done a few films but it couldn’t reach to right audience. In fact, I started my career with film the ‘Blue Oranges’ but it did not click. Had there been OTT platforms then it would have surely worked. But, it’s great that today we have a medium with a global reach. . It’s a much better time than before for actors.”