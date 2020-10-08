Nidhi wants to do projects with strong female characters

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 01:30 IST

Prayagraj actor Nidhi Singh, who won hearts with her very first digital series--‘Permanent Roommates’, says she took up acting after reading Shakespeare.

“I was a science student and my parents used to encourage me to take up extra-curricular activities. But when I told them I want to try acting they were surprised and reluctant. But, after much persuasion I was allowed to complete my graduation in Mumbai with specialization in advertising,” she said.

Talking about her acting debut UP girl Nidhi, who is also a trained dancer, said, “I tried my hand at ads and sketches before getting my first digital series, ‘Permanent Roommates.’ It was an instant hit and then I got plenty of projects including ‘Every Delhi Girl in the World,’ ‘Man’s World,’ ‘Apharan’ along with films like ‘Long Live Brig Mohan,’ ‘Dil Junglee’ and more. And when bigger OTT platforms started to come in, the content got upgraded and work doubled up for all digital actors.”

Currently, Nidhi is seen essaying a role of a cop in her recently released digital film ‘Bahut Hua Samman,’ “It was a fun project and playing a no-nonsense cop made it super fun for me to portray. Then shooting in Varanasi was a double fun as I was working near my hometown and was all glad being there. I’m also thrilled with the response my new web series is garnering.”

For the road ahead, Nidhi wants to continue doing good projects with strong female characters she is known to play. “Offers are there but due to ongoing Covid-19 crisis things have slowed down thankfully my projects were all streamed on time and script reading for fresh ones is underway,” she shared.