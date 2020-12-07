‘With friends near me, those were the best days’

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 20:38 IST

Actor Rajesh Jais feels his earlier days in the industry were made easy because of his group of friends. “See, whatever profession it be, one needs time to settle and make a place. I don’t call it a struggle. Also my group of friends including Saurabh Shukla, Irrfaan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Tigmanshu Dhulia and others were my biggest support. Saurabh called me to Mumbai from Delhi as it was he who got our tickets done. Those were the best days of my life,” said the ‘Gandhi The Mahatma’ actor.

Talking about his work and early days, Jais said, “I come from a defence background and tried my hand at multiple things including NCC Air Wing, air shooting, aero-modelling, journalism, music and completed the Air Force Attachment Course leading me closer to join the defence services. It was one fine day I saw a few students practising a street play and I joined them too. It was such a fun experience and it was my first exposure to acting. Eventually it took me to the National School of Drama.”

Jais came to Mumbai way back in early 90s and got his break with the TV drama, ‘Shanti’. “It was a role that was supposed to be done by Manoj Bajpayee but he introduced me to the makers and eventually I got the show. Then my film debut happened with Ketan Mehta’s ‘Oh Darling Yeh Hai India.’ But for me the real cinema was the art one with legends like Nasseruddin Shah, Om Puri and I was one of their biggest followers,” he said.

After almost 30 years in the industry the ‘Why Cheat India,’ actor wishes to continue acting as the kind of content appearing on the Web has aspired him to take up more work. “The kind of stories that are being made on the Web as well as in films, they’re inspiring actors.”

Currently, the actor is waiting for the release of the film ‘Indoo ki Jawani’ with Kiara Advani in the lead and shooting for a horror flick, ‘Chhori’ in MP.