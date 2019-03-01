Created by
« home page
Article

Colorectal cancer can be completely cured if detected early: Expert

As per international guidelines, people above 50 years of age should be screened through stool examination and colonoscopy.

Dr. Rajat Bajaj
Article

Colorectal cancer can be completely cured if detected early: Expert

As per international guidelines, people above 50 years of age should be screened through stool examination and colonoscopy.

  • By Dr. Rajat Bajaj
  • Mar 9, 2019 10:35 IST

Colorectal cancer refers to cancer in the large intestine of the body. It is the third most common cancer in the world, and is more common in males, particularly those above 50 years of age. In India, however, the disease seems to affect even those in their 40s.

Ten percent of colorectal cancers are hereditary in nature. Risk factors include smoking, consumptions of alcohol or red meat, and lack of physical activity.

The symptoms appear of this disease generally appear in the advanced stages. These include changes in bowel habits, blood in stools, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss. It is an important feature of this cancer that it evolves gradually in the cells, through a multistep process involving genetic mutations over the years. This leads to this disease being amenable to be detected at an early stage through screening.

As per international guidelines, people above 50 years of age should be screened for colorectal cancer through stool examination and colonoscopy. For those having a family history of colorectal cancer or colonic polyps, screening should be done early.

This cancer, if detected in the early stages, can be completely cured. Hence, efforts should be made for increasing formal screening programs among the age-appropriate population. Treatment procedures for this cancer have seen major advances over the years, with immunotherapy greatly helping in the prognosis of the disease.

This article has been written by Dr. Rajat Bajaj, MBBS, MD Medicine(MAMC), DNB Medical Oncology(RGCIRC), European certified medical oncologist, International Oncology Specialities Pvt Ltd Fortis, Noida.

more Articles

article
Mar 9, 2019 10:35 IST

Colorectal cancer can be completely cured if detected early: Expert

As per international guidelines, people above 50 years of age should be screened through stool examination and colonoscopy.

article
Mar 8, 2019 10:55 IST

Watch out for the symptoms of colorectal cancer

Common signs include a change in bowel habits lasting for more than 4 weeks and persistent abdominal cramps.

article
Mar 7, 2019 10:25 IST

People older than 50 years should be screened for colon cancer

The incidence of colon cancer rises with age, so anybody above 50 years of age should be screened for it, says oncologist.

article
Mar 6, 2019 10:15 IST

Over 8 lakh deaths due to colorectal cancer in 2018

Expert emphasizes the need for more screening programs among high-risk groups.

article
Mar 5, 2019 10:40 IST

Doctor recommends early screening for colorectal cancer

Talk to an oncologist about various screening tests so that the disease can be detected even before the symptoms develop.

article
Mar 4, 2019 12:10 IST

Why you should know about colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer—in which the cells in the colon or rectum become abnormal and divide uncontrollably, forming a tumor—is the third most common cancer in the world.

article
Mar 4, 2019 2:20 IST

Colorectal cancer in India: Key findings and recommendations

Colorectal cancer is the sixth most common cancer in the country and is caused due to poor lifestyle habits such as drinking or smoking.

article
Mar 3, 2019 11:20 IST

Exercise and eat right to keep colorectal cancer at bay

Colorectal cancer is one of the top five cancers in our country, and is prevalent among both males and females.

article
Mar 2, 2019 4:30 IST

Know the risk factors of colorectal cancer

Lack of physical activity, smoking, and consumption of alcohol increase the chances of developing the disease, says leading oncologist.

article
Mar 1, 2019 12:30 IST

Colorectal cancer on the rise, says expert

Common risk factors include advancing age, positive family history, and consumption of tobacco or alcohol.