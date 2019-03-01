Common signs include a change in bowel habits lasting for more than 4 weeks and persistent abdominal cramps.
Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the world and sixth most in India. It is more common in developed countries. The risk factors include physical inactivity, a poor diet, and smoking or drinking. Although colorectal cancer generally occurs in people older than 50 years, it can affect young people too.
Specific tests for diagnosis involve:
In early stages, the tumour is removed through surgery. Sometimes, if the tumour cannot be resected up front, chemotherapy is given to downsize the tumour, followed by surgery. In addition, radiotherapy is generally used along with chemotherapy in treatment of rectal cancer. Patient in both early and advanced stages can be cured of the disease by using these modalities.
Contrary to the popular belief that chemotherapy makes a patient bed-ridden, it actually helps improve his quality of life. Also, now we have options of targeted and immunotherapy for such patients as per the molecular profile. Targeted therapy identifies cancer cells and specifically kills them. Immunotherapy modulates the body’s own immunity to kill cancer cells. These drugs are exciting new treatment options.
People between ages 45 and 50 should be screened for colorectal cancer. This can be done either through a stool-based test or colonoscopy.
This article has been authored by Dr. Mohit Agarwal, Consultant & Unit Head, Medical Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.