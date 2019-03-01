Created by
« home page
  • « home page
  • By Dr. Susanta Kumar Paikaray
  • Mar 26, 2019 11:00 IST
Article

60% of colorectal cancer cases seen in developed countries

The number of CRC-related deaths is estimated to be approximately 6,08,000 worldwide, accounting for 8% of all cancer deaths.

Dr. Susanta Kumar Paikaray
Article

60% of colorectal cancer cases seen in developed countries

The number of CRC-related deaths is estimated to be approximately 6,08,000 worldwide, accounting for 8% of all cancer deaths.

  • By Dr. Susanta Kumar Paikaray
  • Mar 26, 2019 11:00 IST

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is a formidable health problem worldwide. It is the third most common cancer in men (6,63,000 cases, 10.0% of all cancer cases) and the second most in women (5,71,000 cases, 9.4% of all cancer cases).

Almost 60% of cases are encountered in developed countries. The number of CRC-related deaths is estimated to be approximately 6,08,000 worldwide, accounting for 8% of all cancer deaths and making CRC the fourth most common cause of death due to cancer. In India, the annual incidence rates (AARs) for colon cancer and rectal cancer in men are 4.4 and 4.1 per 1,00,000, respectively. The AAR for colon cancer in women is 3.9 per 1,00,000. Colon cancer ranks 8thand rectal cancer ranks 9thamong men. For women, rectal cancer does not figure in the top 10 cancers, whereas colon cancer ranks 9th.

Symptoms of colon cancer

  1. A change in bowel habits, such as diarrhoea, constipation, or a change in the consistency of stool lasting for longer than four weeks
  2. Rectal bleeding or blood in stool
  3. Persistent abdominal discomfort, such as cramps, gas or pain
  4. A feeling that the bowel doesn't empty completely
  5. Weakness or fatigue
  6. Unexplained weight loss

Many people with colon cancer experience no symptoms in the early stages. When symptoms appear, they'll likely vary, depending on the cancer's size and location in the large intestine.

Stage I cancers have a survival rate of 80-95%. Stage II tumors have survival rates ranging from 55 to 80%. A stage III colon cancer has about a 40% chance of cure and a patient with a stage IV tumor has only a 10% chance of cure.

Chemotherapy is used after surgery in stages II, III, and IV, as the same has been shown to increase survival rates.

Carcinoembryonic antigen or CEA is a protein which can be measured in the blood. In many colon cancers, the CEA level is elevated. Nearly 50% of patients with stage II and III cancers have elevated CEA levels. With a curative resection of the cancer, the CEA level is normalized in one to four months.

Colon cancer is curable in the early stages, especially if it is diagnosed in a precancerous condition such as a polyp.

Although surgery and chemotherapy have improved cure rates for colon cancer, it should be the goal of physicians and patients to diagnose colon lesions before they become malignant. Therefore, yearly physical examinations, checking the stool for occult blood, sigmoidoscopy and colonoscopy are the best tools for preventing colon cancer.

This article has been written by Dr. Susanta Kumar Paikaray, MBBS, MD Pediatrics (PGI, Chandigarh), DM, Medical Oncology, AIIMS, New Delhi.

more Articles

article
Mar 27, 2019 11:00 IST

60% of colorectal cancer cases seen in developed countries

The number of CRC-related deaths is estimated to be approximately 6,08,000 worldwide, accounting for 8% of all cancer deaths.

article
Mar 26, 2019 10:00 IST

Colorectal cancer among top 10 cancers in India

The symptoms include blood in stool, abdominal pain, and/or a change in bowel habits.

article
Mar 25, 2019 10:20 IST

Survival rates in Stage-4 colorectal cancer going up

With biomarker testing and personalized treatment methods, there is more hope for patients today, says oncologist.

article
Mar 24, 2019 10:45 IST

Colorectal cancer can affect the young, says expert

In this form of cancer, the cells in the colon or rectum divide uncontrollably, producing a tumour.

article
Mar 23, 2019 10:10 IST

Exercise can cut risk of colorectal cancer by 50%

A diet high in fibre and low in red and processed meat further helps in reducing the risk.

article
Mar 22, 2019 10:20 IST

Early-stage colorectal cancers can be cured through surgery

In the advanced stages, targeted therapy and immunotherapy significantly help in improving survival rates.

article
Mar 21, 2019 10:00 IST

Why bleeding in the stool is not a good sign

According to oncologist, fatigue or bleeding in the stool can be indicative of colorectal cancer.

article
Mar 20, 2019 11:00 IST

12 lakh new cases of colorectal cancer every year

Expert blames alcoholism, smoking, red meat consumption, and obesity for rising incidence.

article
Mar 19, 2019 10:30 IST

Let’s fight colorectal cancer together

In the last two decades, the survival rates in stage IV/mCRC have almost doubled due to evolutions in treatment, says oncologist.

article
Mar 18, 2019 10:20 IST

In the next two decades, colorectal cancer cases to rise by 80%

Oncologist recommends early screening programs for those at a greater risk.

article
Mar 17, 2019 10:15 IST

Colorectal cancer is preventable and treatable: Expert

Regular exercise and consumption of fruits and vegetables help lower the risk of getting the disease.

article
Mar 16, 2019 10:55 IST

Dealing with Stage-4 colon cancer

An essential move in this stage is selecting the right drug for the right patient, says oncologist.

article
Mar 15, 2019 10:40 IST

Know about the treatment methods for colorectal cancer

As per oncologist, these include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.

article
Mar 14, 2019 10:00 IST

Winning the war against colorectal cancer

Due to a large number of effective therapies, colorectal cancer is thought of as a solvable problem by the oncology community.

article
Mar 13, 2019 10:50 IST

Colorectal cancer: Prevention and cure

Oncologist recommends genetic screening or screening by colonoscopy for early detection of the disease.

article
Mar 12, 2019 10:00 IST

30,000 new cases of colorectal cancer last year, says oncologist

Changing lifestyles and associated dietary habits have resulted in more number of people being diagnosed with the disease at an earlier age.

article
Mar 9, 2019 10:35 IST

Colorectal cancer can be completely cured if detected early: Expert

As per international guidelines, people above 50 years of age should be screened through stool examination and colonoscopy.

article
Mar 8, 2019 10:55 IST

Watch out for the symptoms of colorectal cancer

Common signs include a change in bowel habits lasting for more than 4 weeks and persistent abdominal cramps.

article
Mar 7, 2019 10:25 IST

People older than 50 years should be screened for colon cancer

The incidence of colon cancer rises with age, so anybody above 50 years of age should be screened for it, says oncologist.

article
Mar 6, 2019 10:15 IST

Over 8 lakh deaths due to colorectal cancer in 2018

Expert emphasizes the need for more screening programs among high-risk groups.

article
Mar 5, 2019 10:40 IST

Doctor recommends early screening for colorectal cancer

Talk to an oncologist about various screening tests so that the disease can be detected even before the symptoms develop.

article
Mar 4, 2019 12:10 IST

Why you should know about colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer—in which the cells in the colon or rectum become abnormal and divide uncontrollably, forming a tumor—is the third most common cancer in the world.

article
Mar 4, 2019 2:20 IST

Colorectal cancer in India: Key findings and recommendations

Colorectal cancer is the sixth most common cancer in the country and is caused due to poor lifestyle habits such as drinking or smoking.

article
Mar 3, 2019 11:20 IST

Exercise and eat right to keep colorectal cancer at bay

Colorectal cancer is one of the top five cancers in our country, and is prevalent among both males and females.

article
Mar 2, 2019 4:30 IST

Know the risk factors of colorectal cancer

Lack of physical activity, smoking, and consumption of alcohol increase the chances of developing the disease, says leading oncologist.

article
Mar 1, 2019 12:30 IST

Colorectal cancer on the rise, says expert

Common risk factors include advancing age, positive family history, and consumption of tobacco or alcohol.