Article How to prevent colorectal cancer: Expert advice from Dr. Nikhil Ghadyalpatil By Nikhil Ghadyalpatil

Mar 29, 2019 10:25 IST

Can colorectal cancer be prevented? Dr. Nikhil Ghadyalpatil explains

The number of colorectal cancer cases in India is rising, highlights Dr. Nikhil Ghadyalpatil. As you grow older, the risk of developing this disease increases. Smoking and excessive intake of red meat also heighten the risk. To know how you can beat this deadly disease, tune in to this video.