Dehradun, The Uttarakhand Food Safety and Drug Administration on Monday said that a Dehradun-based factory allegedly involved in the manufacturing of banned synthetic drug Captagon is not registered in its official records.

Dehradun factory under scanner for 'jihadi drug' Captagon not registered: Uttarakhand FDA

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The statement comes following reports that illegal production of Captagon, also known as the "Jihadi Drug", was taking place at the 'Green Herbal' factory in the Sahaspur area.

The Narcotics Control Bureau uncovered the illegal unit when it seized Captagon worth nearly ₹182 crore from Neb Sarai area of Delhi during "Operation Ragepill".

The NCB arrested a Syrian national, identified as Alabras Ahmad, who allegedly told them that a portion of the drug recovered from New Delhi was manufactured at the factory in Dehradun in November 2025.

NCB sleuths had raided the factory on Saturday night. Sophisticated machinery was found installed in the premises, and chemicals, capsules, and packaging material were recovered, officials had said on Sunday, adding the factory owner was found involved in two earlier drug-related cases being probed by the NCB and the Uttarakhand Police.

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{{^usCountry}} "The institution was neither issued any manufacturing licence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act nor given any kind of permission under FSSAI," FDA Additional Commissioner Tajbar Singh Jaggi said in a statement on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The institution was neither issued any manufacturing licence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act nor given any kind of permission under FSSAI," FDA Additional Commissioner Tajbar Singh Jaggi said in a statement on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said that the matter involves prohibited and controlled substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The regulation of these substances falls outside the jurisdiction of the state FDA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that the matter involves prohibited and controlled substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The regulation of these substances falls outside the jurisdiction of the state FDA. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Central investigative agencies are currently probing the entire matter. The state government is treating the related information with high seriousness. The FDA will coordinate with local administration and central agencies to take necessary action if required, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Central investigative agencies are currently probing the entire matter. The state government is treating the related information with high seriousness. The FDA will coordinate with local administration and central agencies to take necessary action if required, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the officials, Captagon is an artificial psychotropic drug. Terrorist organisations and international drug networks use the substance across conflict zones {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the officials, Captagon is an artificial psychotropic drug. Terrorist organisations and international drug networks use the substance across conflict zones {{/usCountry}}

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The drug causes prolonged wakefulness, reduces fear and maintains extreme physical activity, they pointed out.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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