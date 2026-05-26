Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane celebrate 25 years of marriage with cute varmala ceremony; fans call them ‘perfect couple’

Bollywood actors Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a simple yet beautiful celebration. Ashutosh took to social media to share a heartwarming video of the couple exchanging garlands, much like a wedding ceremony, while their close friends and family members stood beside them, cheering. The two could not stop smiling as they marked the special milestone together.

Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane celebrate 25th wedding anniversary

Reunka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana celebrate their wedding anniversary in style.

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On Monday, Ashutosh shared the video on Instagram, in which Renuka and Ashutosh were seen holding flower garlands in their hands. Renuka playfully teased Ashutosh as he bent down for her to place the garland around his neck. She eventually gave in, turning the sweet moment into a cherished memory for the couple. The two later folded their hands in gratitude and posed happily together for photographs.

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{{^usCountry}} Along with the adorable video, the actor also penned a heartfelt note in Hindi. In the translated version of the note, he wrote, “Time filled with joy passes quickly; one hardly realises when it slips away. It feels like only yesterday, but today marks 25 years of my marriage with my beloved Renuka ji. Based on the experiences of the past 25 years with the respected Renuka ji, I can say that marriage is not about changing each other’s personality, but about helping one another grow, evolve and refine themselves.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the adorable video, the actor also penned a heartfelt note in Hindi. In the translated version of the note, he wrote, “Time filled with joy passes quickly; one hardly realises when it slips away. It feels like only yesterday, but today marks 25 years of my marriage with my beloved Renuka ji. Based on the experiences of the past 25 years with the respected Renuka ji, I can say that marriage is not about changing each other’s personality, but about helping one another grow, evolve and refine themselves.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing what he believes is the secret to a happy marriage, Ashutosh further wrote, “For a happy married life, it is not only love between husband and wife that is important, but also mutual respect. Marriage is a divine bond that helps two people support each other’s growth and liberation, while also teaching them that half the world belongs to you and the other half belongs to your partner.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing what he believes is the secret to a happy marriage, Ashutosh further wrote, “For a happy married life, it is not only love between husband and wife that is important, but also mutual respect. Marriage is a divine bond that helps two people support each other’s growth and liberation, while also teaching them that half the world belongs to you and the other half belongs to your partner.” {{/usCountry}}

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He further reflected on the spiritual meaning of marriage and wrote, “Just as the place where two rivers meet is considered sacred, in the same way, the householder stage of life is also like a sacred space. After marriage, two different souls become united forever in the presence of the sacred fire. Their sense of duality dissolves and transforms into oneness.”

Ashutosh concluded the note by expressing gratitude towards his family, friends and spiritual guide for their blessings and support throughout their journey together.

Fans showered love on the couple. One of the fans wrote, “How lovely.” Another commented, “This is so beautiful. Happy 25th anniversary and many more to come.” Another wrote, “Perfect couple.” Another fan wrote, “Best couple”

About Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane’s love story

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Their relationship began in the late 1990s when they first met at the preview screening of filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s film Jayate. They were introduced by mutual friend and actress-singer Rajeshwari Sachdev, and what started as a casual interaction gradually blossomed into a deep emotional connection. The actor had earlier revealed that their romance grew over long phone conversations.

After dating for nearly three years, Renuka and Ashutosh tied the knot in 2001. In recent interviews, Renuka jokingly shared that although they were deeply in love, both were initially hesitant about marriage. She revealed that she eventually agreed because she wanted children, while Ashutosh made the decision after receiving approval from his spiritual guru. Today, the couple are parents to two sons and are often admired for their grounded and mature relationship.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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