Interview | Ashutosh Rana on Renuka Shahane: ‘I am her husband because she is such a great actor’

Actors Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane have been married for over two decades, yet despite both being part of the same industry, they have never had the opportunity to work together on a project. Ashutosh candidly admits that he has always yearned to collaborate with her, going so far as to say that he's a fan of hers before being her husband. Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana got married in 2001.(Instagram)

On working with Renuka

Renuka and Ashutosh dated for three years before marrying in 2001. They have two sons together: Shauryaman and Satyendra. Although they've both had illustrious careers in the entertainment industry, they've yet to collaborate on a project. However, Ashutosh hints that this might change soon, revealing that Renuka is currently working on a script with him in mind.

“I also want to work with her… I also have a desire... She's an actor of such a high level, and a writer and director of such calibre... I consider her one of the top actors in the country,” Ashutosh tells us.

He continues, “I am saying this not because I'm her husband, but I'm her husband because she's such a great actor... So I'm a fan first. I consider myself lucky that I got an opportunity to spend my life with such a wonderful and smart woman as my partner."

The actor, who is busy with his play Humare Ram at the moment, mentions that he is also waiting for the right time to work with her. “We are waiting for the right time and the right project. That a project with such potential comes our way, which taps into both of our calibre. However, more than acting with her, I want her to direct me. And that might turn into a reality very soon as she is writing a script for me,” he says.

On his work

Lately, he has featured in diverse projects, from Loveyapa, Chhaava, Kaushaljis vs Kaushal, to Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. He also returned to the theatre after 24 years. He is seen in the role of Ravan in the play Humare Ram, which is presented by Felicity Theatre. He is travelling across India with the play.

Talking about his career, the actor says, “My journey has been more about self-discovery and getting to know myself better. I am very content with the way my career has shaped up.”

“Pick any medium, be it cinema, TV, OTT, radio or being an author… I have done it all. I am one of the actors who have a presence in all the mediums, and it is very rare to find these days. I am very happy and content at the moment,” says the actor, who will also be seen in War 2.

On his legacy

Ashutosh received recognition for his roles in Dushman and Sangharsh, and went on to cement his position in the industry. But he is not chasing any legacy for himself.

“Ashutosh Rana ki koi legacy nahi hai (I don’t have any legacy). Aur Ashutosh Rana koi legacy chodhke nahi jaana chahta (And he doesn’t want to leave a legacy behind). That’s because he is a free bird, and birds don’t leave behind footprints… They fly high in the sky. So, I am only interested in how high I soar,” he ends.