Housefull 5 box office: Akshay Kumar's movie becomes second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after Chhaava

Housefull 5 box office report: Akshay Kumar's star-studded comedy whodunnit entertained the audience, and it’s quite evident in the box office numbers. Earlier, the film surpassed Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 to grab the second spot on the list of highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year. Now, it has even overtaken L2: Empuraan's lifetime collection, which previously held its place just behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 adds another success to the franchise. (Photo: X)

Housefull 5 box office report

Housefull 5 released in theatres on June 6 and opened to a strong start. As days passed, the film showed steady improvement at the box office. According to the makers, in 25 days, the film has earned ₹300 crore at the global box office and ₹200 crore net at the domestic box office. This means the film has finally surpassed Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam (which had a ₹255 crore collection) and Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan ( ₹265.5 crore collection).

While the top spot is still held by Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna’s Chhaava, which collected a massive ₹807.88 crore worldwide and ₹601.54 crore in India, Akshay’s Housefull 5 has now emerged as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

About Housefull 5

The fifth instalment in Sajid Nadiadwala’s successful Housefull franchise features a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Johnny Lever, among others.

The film was released with two different endings and is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The plot centres around a murder mystery on a cruise ship. A wealthy billionaire (played by Ranjeet) is killed shortly after announcing he will leave his entire fortune to his successor, Jolly. The twist? There are three Jollys on board—played by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan—who all become prime suspects.

While the film received love from audiences, with many calling it the best in the franchise, some also criticised it for focusing more on the female characters' appearances rather than adding meaningful substance to their roles.