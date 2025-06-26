Kajol poses at Maa premiere with son Yug, Ajay Devgn makes solo entry. Watch

Ahead of the release of her film Maa, Kajol hosted a starry premiere that drew in a host of stars. The event was made even more special with her family in attendance, including her mother Tanuja, husband Ajay Devgn, and son Yug, all of whom came out to show their support for the actor. Also read: Kajol reveals the secret to her happy marriage with Ajay Devgn: 'It is partial deafness and selective amnesia' The screening of the film was held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kajol’s family cheers for her

The film’s premiere was held in Juhu, Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Kajol looked elegant in an ivory saree as she arrived at the event, beaming with joy alongside her son Yug. Her son Yug looked cool, dressed in grey loose pants paired with a t-shirt and a black denim jacket.

In the videos, Kajol is seen helping Yug navigate the spotlight as he poses with his mother. The mother-son duo made for a picture-perfect frame, smiling brightly for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Ajay had a solo entry at the event, backing his film as he posed for photographers in an all-black ensemble. Ajay was seen at the premiere alongside director Siddharth P Malhotra. Kajol's mother and actor Tanuja also joined the event with her daughter Tanishaa Mukerji and cousin Ayan Mukerji, who all came out to lend their support.

Other stars who came in to support Kajol included names such as Dhanush, filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Suniel Shetty with wife Mana Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy, Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar, Jackky Bhagnani, Aanand L Rai, and Vindu Dara Singh.

What’s next for Kajol

Kajol will next be seen in the movie Maa. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the horror film is produced under the banner of Devgn Films. Starring Kajol in the lead role, the film also features Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in key roles. The film follows the story of a mother’s determination to protect her daughter from the demonic curses of a haunted village. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 27.