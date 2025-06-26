Kajol reveals the secret to her happy marriage with Ajay Devgn: 'It is partial deafness and selective amnesia'

Bollywood star Kajol, known for her candid wit and timeless charm, recently offered a light-hearted yet insightful take on what keeps a marriage strong. In a new interview, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star revealed her own secret to sustaining a happy relationship with husband-actor Ajay Devgn. (Also read: Akshay Kumar gives a shoutout to Ajay Devgn ahead of box office clash between Maa and Kannappa: ‘Good luck to Kajol…’) Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been married for 26 years.

Kajol reveals the secret to her happy marriage

In an interview with Mashable India, the actor talked about the interesting dynamic with husband Ajay, who likes to speak less, while Kajol loves to talk. When asked what the tactic is when it comes to navigating a relationship between two contrasting personalities, Kajol said, “Oh, I say that quite often that the secret to a happy marriage is partial deafness and selective amnesia.”

Elaborating further, Kajol laughed and said, “Kuch cheezein bhoolni bohot zaruri hai, aur kuch cheezein na sunni bohot zaruri hai (It’s very important to forget certain things, and equally important not to hear some things.)”

In the same interview, Kajol also spilt the beans about Ajay's culinary talent. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaenge actor said that Ajay is one of the best cooks she has experienced. " Unki khaasiyat hai, vo kisi bhi cheez ko ek baar taste karte hai, he would know how to make it exactly the same. He would never tell you his secret ingredients for his recipes. (His speciality is that he would eat a dish once and would know how to make it)

Kajol and Ajay's relationship

Kajol has been married to Ajay for over two decades. The duo had met for the first time on the sets of their film, Hulchul, in 1995. They dated for almost 4 years and tied the knot in 1999. Over the years, they’ve balanced successful film careers with family life, raising two children, Nysa (born in 2003) and Yug (born in 2010). The couple has also charmed their fans onscreen by collaborating in nine films together-- like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha and U, Me Aur Hum, to name a few.