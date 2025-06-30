Did Akshay Kumar play a role in Paresh Rawal's return to Hera Pheri 3? Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has this to say

Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood. However, fans were disappointed after Paresh Rawal announced his exit from the film. In a recent turn of events, the actor revealed that he has reconciled and confirmed his return to the franchise. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the film’s producer, Firoz Nadiadwala, revealed how the issue got resolved. Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal to share screen in Hera Pheri 3.

Firoz Nadiadwala says brother Sajid helped to sort out issue

Firoz confirmed that Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan played key roles in resolving the issue and said, "With love, respect, and kind guidance of my brother Sajid Nadiadwala, and also Mr Ahmed Khan, the Hera Pheri family is back together. My brother, Sajid, put in a lot of personal time and efforts, over several days to resolve the matter. We have a bond of over 50 years. Ahmed too put in a lot of personal efforts. So it is with the love and guidance of Sajid and Ahmed, that everything is now productive and positive."

Firoz on Akshay's role in sorting out the issue

Firoz also revealed how Akshay helped in sorting out the issue and said, "We also have Akshay ji’s support. We both have shared a very good bond since 1996. He was very kind, loving, and affectionate in the entire process of sorting outthe issues. Priyan ji, Paresh ji and Suniel ji too were very supportive. We are looking for a good, happy movie now."

About the controversy

In May, Paresh confirmed his exit from Hera Pheri 3, leaving his fans as well as the co-actors shocked. While there were reports about creative differences between Paresh and the makers, the actor denied any such rumours and revealed that he left the film because the character is "not something he wants to do now".

Following this, Akshay, who is also serving as the producer of the film, sued him and, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, he had also returned the signing amount along with an interest of 15%. While some thought that Paresh's exit was a PR gimmick, fans tried to convince the actor to change his decision.

Now, in an interview with Himanshu Mehta on his podcast, Paresh confirmed his return to the franchise and said, "Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi (Earlier too the film was scheduled to release), but it’s just that we had to fine-tune ourselves (laughs). After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years."