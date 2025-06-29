Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif gives him acting advice, but can't stand the same from him, internet can't stop laughing

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently shared that his wife, fellow actor Katrina Kaif, is quite straightforward in her assessment of his work and shares blunt feedback. But he also added that she does not want the same from him, something that has both irked and amused social media users. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been married since 2021.

Vicky, who recently completed 10 years in the film industry as an actor, recently sat down with Kareena Kapoor, who herself completed 25 years as an actor. The two actors spoke in an interaction facilitated and hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India.

Vicky on Katrina's feedback

During the interaction, Vicky spoke about how his wife and fellow actor Katrina Kaif is blunt in her feedback for his work, which he loves. "She is very honest. She will say how it is. But sometimes, she will be a little careful because whatever it is, there is a lot of hard work that has gone into it. You have to be sensitive towards that, and I can't just go...so, sometimes she is sensitive about it, but mostly she is straightforward, which I actually love. After a film screening, it is very rare to find that kind of feedback. This was good, this was bad, this you could have done better."

At this, Kareena chimed in, saying she wished her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, were also this open to honest feedback about work. Vicky interrupted and added that even Katrina doesn't like that. "But it's the same over here. She wouldn't want that either. First step has to be encouragement," he said.

The short snippet from the conversation was shared on Reddit, where social media users laughed at the situation. "If you're dishing it out, you ought to be able to take it too," wrote one for Katrina. Another added, "Lol, Katrina has always been very sensitive about any kind of negative feedback." Someone had a rather meaner assessment when they wrote, "She’s that person in a friend group who can dish out roasts but can’t take it themselves and get angry if you say something about them."

Vicky and Katrina's recent work

Vicky was most recently seen in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, which was a runaway box office success, earning over ₹800 crore worldwide. Vicky's acting received a lot of praise from fans and critics as well. Katrina's last on-screen appearance was in the 2024 film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.