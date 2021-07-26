Kangana Ranaut thanks Bombay HC after it refused to hear Javed Akhtar's plea in passport renewal case

Kangana Ranaut has shared her reaction to the Bombay High Court's refusal to hear Javed Akhtar's plea in her passport renewal case. On Monday, the Mumbai HC had refused to give Javed an audience for an intervention application he had filed, in which he alleged that Kangana had misled the court and got an assurance from the Passport Authority of India for expediting her passport renewal application.

Sharing a news piece regarding the developments in the case, Kangana Ranaut said, "Movie mafia trying to prove there is no harassment of any outsider at all by openly and shamelessly harassing an outside ..... Thank you Bombay HC."

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Bombay HC refusing to hear Javed Akhtar's plea.

In June, Kangana had revealed that her plea for passport renewal had been denied by the local passport authority in Mumbai on the ground that she had an FIR registered against her by the Bandra police on charges of sedition. She had then moved to Bombay HC. The court had reportedly refused Kangana's plea in the case on the basis of vague application. The court then allowed her to amend the application and posted the hearing in the matter for a later date.

She eventually received a fresh passport by the end of June and travelled to Europe where she joined the team of Dhaakad for the shoot. Kangana has been sharing pictures from the sets.

Also read: Inside Priyanka Chopra's sunny weekend with red swimsuit and refreshing drinks, see pics

Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, will feature Kangana as an officer. The film, which is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

Besides Dhaakad, Kangana will also be seen in Thalaivi, a biopic on actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Emergency. The actor is set to play the role of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency.

(Inputs from ANI).