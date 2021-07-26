Inside Priyanka Chopra's sunny weekend with red swimsuit and refreshing drinks, see pics

Priyanka Chopra was seen unwinding with her friend Anjula Acharia over the weekend gone by. In pictures shared by Anjula on her Instagram Stories, the duo was seen spending the weekend chilling by the pool.

In the first picture, two sippers were seen placed by the pool. While one featured Priyanka Chopra's name, the other featured Anjula Acharia. The sippers were filled with a red drink and infused with numerous fruits. This included a few strawberries and apples. In another picture, Priyanka and Anjula were seen lying on the deck. Priyanka sported a red scallop trim swimsuit and styled it with a pair of sunglasses.

Priyanka's swimsuit appeared to be similar to the one she sported on her birthday weekend. The actor, on her 39th birthday, was seen indulging in numerous activities, including swimming in an open-air pool.

She had shared a series of pictures from her birthday bash on Instagram last week and wrote, "Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!"

The actor spent her birthday in London, where she has been stationed for a few months now. Priyanka has been in the United Kingdom since earlier this year, wrapping up her projects. She had previously completed the filming of Text For You. She is now busy with Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden and backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers.