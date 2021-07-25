Ranveer Singh hugs MS Dhoni during football match against Ibrahim Ali Khan's team, watch

Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni were seen sharing a hug during a friendly football match in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor and the cricketer were playing for the same team while Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan wore a jersey of the opponent team.

Paparazzi accounts on Instagram have shared pictures and videos from the venue. One of the videos show Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni appearing to celebrate a goal. Soon after they shared a hug, they were surrounded by their team members. The group was seen walking past Ibrahim Ali Khan.





It is no secret that Ranveer is a big fan of MS Dhoni. Last year, after Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Ranveer had shared a few pictures taken with the cricketer along with a lengthy note. He said, "This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni.”

He said that he was overworked, underpaid and injured at the time but it didn't matter because he got a chance to meet Dhoni. His second meeting with Dhoni happened after he did Band Baaja Baaraat. "He was jovial and warm and praised my performance in BBB. We hung out, I had my cap and jersey signed by him, like a true fanboy," he said about the meeting.

"MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. I’m lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride," Ranveer had added in the post.

The actor himself is set to appear as a cricketer on the big screen with '83. Ranveer will be seen playing Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial. The film is based on the Indian cricket team's iconic World Cup victory in 1983.

Besides '83, he has several other projects in the pipeline. These includes a special appearance in Sooryavanshi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, remake of the Tamil movie Anniyan and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.