e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / “I had to learn and unlearn a lot to carve a niche for myself”

“I had to learn and unlearn a lot to carve a niche for myself”

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:25 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Amar Upadhyay
Amar Upadhyay
         

With a career spanning over two decades, actor Amar Upadhyay feels things have changed completely over the years and competition has grown manifold.

“I have been a part of it all. I have not just seen but also been part of the boom with the iconic show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi...’ that was a trendsetter. It’s not that there was no competition then but on a very small scale as there were only a few channels. But today the competition has gone up so we have to raise the bar too,” said the ‘LOC Kargil’ actor.

Remembering his earlier days, the suave actor said, “My acting journey started much before ‘Kyunki.... I started by doing ads then the comedy ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ happened when I was just 17. This show gave me first taste of success. Later, I tried my hands in reality show and enjoyed my stint there too. So it has been a fulfilling journey. I had to learn and unlearn a lot to carve a niche for myself as a performer.”

Amar is absolutely thrilled to be back on television in a new avatar.

Talking about his new show, he said, “It’s a wish come true for me because I’m doing a show with Ekta (Kapoor) again so it’s like home coming for me. Also the show has given me a character that I always wanted to play. I have to learn the Haryanvi accent. I hope my character of Virendra Pratap Singh in the show ‘Molkki’ will be appreciated by all.”

On his upcoming projects, Amar said currently other than TV he was busy with three films, including ‘Kagaz’, where he plays an antagonist, a cameo in ‘Bob Bishwas’ and Bhool Bhulaiyaa-2. It was being shot in Lucknow suburbs when the lockdown happened.

top news
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday: NDRF chief
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday: NDRF chief
Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Chopra names batsman who can ‘even score a double hundred in ODIs’
Chopra names batsman who can ‘even score a double hundred in ODIs’
Airport operations shut, roads blocked in Chennai before Cyclone Nivar makes landfall tonight
Airport operations shut, roads blocked in Chennai before Cyclone Nivar makes landfall tonight
Germany: Car painted with slogans crashes into Chancellor Merkel’s office gate
Germany: Car painted with slogans crashes into Chancellor Merkel’s office gate
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In