Home / / 'I pursue acting as passion not as a profession…'

‘I pursue acting as passion not as a profession…’

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:27 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Hitesh Bharadwaj
Hitesh Bharadwaj
         

Mathura-born actor-writer Hitesh Bharadwaj feels that one has to give his all if he wants to be successful in a creative field.

“Nobody can be flawless while acting or writing, as there is always scope to do better, but we can give our hundred per cent and make it perfect from our end. Also, I was sure that I wished to pursue my strong inclination towards arts and drama as a passion and not as a profession, otherwise, I would lose my creativity,” said the ‘Agar Tum Sath Ho’ actor.

Bharadwaj started his career as a radio jockey and later started acting. “After my higher studies in Agra, I interviewed for the job of a radio jockey and joined a radio station. All was well but I knew this was not my calling, so I moved to Delhi and then Mumbai. I joined a channel as a VJ after doing a show for them. That’s how TV started. But my show ‘Agar Tum…’ gave me a creative satisfaction that made me fall in love with acting,” he said.

After doing shows like ‘Surveen Guggal: Topper of the year,’ ‘Million dollar girl’ along with the film ‘Jaane kyon de yaaron’, currently Bharadwaj is enjoying playing an antagonist in a TV daily. “I’m enjoying playing a multi-layered character in the ongoing show ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’, and trust me, I’m loving every bit of it. Though I’m a writer too and have been writing for children’s shows for quite some time but acting is something that I enjoy the most and want to do more of.”

