Rohit Sharma-led India gear up for T20 Tri-series against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Mar 05, 2018 20:23 IST
India captain Rohit Sharma, right, participates in a fielding practice session ahead of the tri-nation T20 cricket series in Colombo. (AP)
Apart from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are also competing in the tri-nation T20 cricket series. (AP)
India are without senior players like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma is leading the side. (AP)
Rishabh Pant, left, and Dinesh Karthik are the two wicketkeepers in India’s squad for the tri-nation series. (AP)
Yuzvendra Chahal, right, and Manish Pandey would hope to enhance their performance in the tri-series. (AP)
India's Axar Patel, center, participates in a practice session ahead of the tri-nation T20 cricket series in Colombo. (AP)
