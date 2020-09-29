e-paper
Want to take up projects where I get to play diverse characters: Supriya Karnik

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:57 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Supriya Karnik on her recent visit to Lucknow.
Supriya Karnik on her recent visit to Lucknow. (Photo by Dheeraj Dhawan/HT)
         

Actor Supriya Karnik believes that hard work matters most but its luck that makes all the difference. “As far as the industry is concerned you need 99% luck and 1% of hard work, but then that much of hard work is no less than streak of good luck. And both have to connect and so on — it’s like ‘sabhi grahon ka milna’ (matching of stars),” she said during her recent visit to Lucknow.

Known for films like ‘Taal’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ and ‘Welcome,’ Supriya wishes to do more versatile roles in coming years. “My negative characters were well accepted by the audience also when I shifted to comedy that too went down well with my fans. This made me believe that I can fit in different roles and now I just want take up projects where I get to play diverse characters to prove my versatility as an actor,” she said.

Supriya will be next seen playing Indira Gandhi in the film ‘Main Mulayam’. “I don’t follow politics but I have been mesmerised by two female politicians — Indira Gandhi and Margaret Thatcher. When director Suvendu Raj Ghosh asked me to play Indiraji I was like…really…are you sure? I doubt that I had any resemblance with her but he was confident. So, I read about her and watched videos to study her mannerisms.”

The actor candidly accepts that currently there is much shortage of work. “The fact is that there is hardly any work. In fact, there is no work at all! My two Marathi films are stuck. In 25 years, I have done 170 projects including TV, films and South Indian film. And, as actor, I’m open for TV, films, theatre and OTT as well.”

The digital boom she says won’t hurt cinema. “First it was radio, then TV, video players, CD, DVD and now OTT. Currently, OTT is the new buzz and but cinema will surely make a comeback and that to in a bigger and better avatar,” she said.

Supriya was on her first visit to Lucknow. “My scenes were shot in Mumbai. Though the film is set in Uttar Pradesh, unfortunately I couldn’t come here earlier and now when I’m it’s coronakaal.”

