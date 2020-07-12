2020 tough but also turning point for my career: Aasif

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:59 IST

2020 may have turned out to be very tough for the entire world but for actor Aasif Khan it proved to be the turning point of his career.

“It all started with the release of ‘Jamtara’ in January followed by ‘Panchayat’ and ‘Pataal Lok’. It is only after a project becomes successful you get your identity,” says the actor who had been part of hit show such as ‘Mirzapur’ and film such as ‘India’s Most Wanted’. “But my role was not much noticed before Jamtara,” says the actor over phone.

Lucknow has played an important role in his journey as he his first major show ‘Mirzapur’ was shot here. “Season two of Mirzapur and my upcoming film ‘Pagglait’, which stars Sanya Malhotra have also been shot in Lucknow,” he says while insisting that he plays bigger and significant roles in both the web series and the film.

“This year has been a tough for everyone, including myself, but career-wise it surely has given me a lot. Having said that, I will still say, ‘mera kaam utna important nahi hai jitni logon ki jaan (my work is not more important than lives of people,” says the actor who belongs to Nimbahera in Chittorgarh district. “My brother Imran was topper and me his opposite — to the extent that I failed in Class 3. My first artistic work was participating in school’s musical prayer on annual day where I played Congo. I grabbed a small role in a play, which was rejected my many.”

His journey began with comedian Raju Srivastava’s ‘shaadiwallah’ stand-up act in 2003. “I was so impressed with the show that I took part in a stand-up comedy competition where I won the first prize. Winning the prize motivated me and started participating in events,” he says.

After his father expired he started doing small jobs. “In 2010, I convinced my mother (Firdaus) and I went to Mumbai to become an actor. To sustain, I started working as waiter at a hotel. After few months, when I was working in the kitchen department, we had a party which was Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s reception. First time I saw film stars and Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan. Soon after, I left that job, started working in a mall and giving auditions. I was told to learn acting and do theatre,” he recalls.

He went to Jaipur and joined a theatre group. “For 6 years I did theatre which became my passion. For a NSD group I did ‘Midnight Summer Dream’ for which I travelled all over India.” He returned to Mumbai and joined Abhishek Banerjee and Anmol Ahuja’s casting company. “I did casting for a year. Abhishek is my mentor and friend. If I am stuck anywhere, my first phone call is always to him. I did ‘Humorously Yours-2’ and ‘Pataal Lok with him.”

Aasif also did cameo in films ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Pari’ and ‘India’s Most Wanted.’

“My life experiences are coming very handy. I have a large ‘emotion bank’ of my struggle period which I try to bring out in my roles. And probably that’s what makes me relatable,” he says.