'Citizenship must be determined through fair process': Supreme Court sets aside Gauhati HC's foreigner declarations

The Supreme Court of India, on Monday, called for a "fair, lawful and reasonable process" to determine citizenship status in the country. While setting aside the Gauhati High Court's judgement, which upheld declarations of 27 appellants as foreigners, the top court called for a process which holds the significance of the status.

While setting aside the Gauhati High Court's judgement, which upheld declarations of 27 appellants as foreigners, the top court called for a process which holds the significance of the status. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per a report by LiveLaw, the matter was heard by a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, who remanded the 27 appeals and cases to the concerned Foreigners Tribunals for fresh adjudication.

"Citizenship and foreigner status occupy a field of high constitutional and legal significance," the Court observed, as per the legal daily.

However, the top court also noted that the determination of citizenship status must be made through a "fair, lawful and reasonable" process.

What is the case?

The Gauhati High Court dismissed the appeal of the 27 petitioners, who challenged an ex parte order of the Foreigners Tribunal which declared them as foreigners.

As per LiveLaw, the high court noted that the tribunal's opinion was challenged after 23 years, and none of the petitioners had appeared before the court, despite being served notices.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Gauhati HC relied on Section 9 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, which stated that the "burden of proof" of citizenship lies on the individual, and not the state or centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gauhati HC relied on Section 9 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, which stated that the "burden of proof" of citizenship lies on the individual, and not the state or centre. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

However, the SC order brought relief to the 27 petitioners, whose appeals will not be heard before a tribunal again and set aside the orders from both the tribunal and the high court.

"The concerned Tribunals shall decide the cases afresh and uninfluenced by any of the observations made by the High Court or by the Tribunals in the earlier opinions," the Court directed.