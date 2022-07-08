No coercive action against journalist Rohit Ranjan, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday issued an interim order restraining authorities from taking any coercive action against journalist Rohit Ranjan, who is facing multiple cases for presenting on his show on Zee News Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the vandalisation of his Kerala office as his statement on the Udaipur hate crime.

“There will be an interim order restraining the respondent authorities from taking coercive steps to take the petitioner into custody in connection with the telecast of the programme on July 1,” said a bench of justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari.

Ranjan moved the court for quashing or clubbing the cases against him in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh as he feared arrest. Ranjan said the channel took the show off the air and he apologized for the mistake. He maintained the error was unintentional yet police hounded him.

The court sought to hear Attorney General KK Venugopal in the matter as it issued a notice to the Union home ministry through his office. It also issued notices to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where cases have been filed against Ranjan.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, who appeared for Ranjan, informed the court his client faced arrest warrants in two states and he is in the custody of the Uttar Pradesh Police despite apologising for the mistake.

The bench told Luthra that notices had to go to the respondents as the matter was coming up for the first time.

Gandhi was referring to the attack on his office when he said that “the children” behind it acted in an irresponsible way. “They are kids, forgive them.” But the way the TV channel ran a video on Ranjan’s show made it seem as if Gandhi was saying those who killed Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur were kids and should be forgiven.

Cases were filed against Ranjan in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh accusing him of promoting enmity. Zee TV too filed a criminal case against two staffers who edited the video.

In his petition, Ranjan maintained the error was unintentional and the issue at best is covered by the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and Programming Rules. He insisted when there is a special law dealing with the issues in question, there was no question of invoking the criminal statute or registering a case.

Ranjan said he was being “maliciously” hounded for an act, which was neither intentional nor motivated. His legal team told the court two junior employees, who have since resigned from the organisation, handled the video. Ranjan argued that a script was prepared for the show on the basis of the video. He added he realised the factual error and apologised.