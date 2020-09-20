e-paper
Richa set to follow her acting dream!

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 19:30 IST
Deep Saxena
After featuring in Amit Mishra's single, Lucknow-girl is set for her acting debut
After featuring in Amit Mishra's single, Lucknow-girl is set for her acting debut(Sourced )
         

Lucknow girl Richa Sinha is going places. The model-turned-actor, who was last seen in Bulleya-singer Amit Mishra’s recently released single ‘Tere Bina’ with actor Faisal Khan, is all set to shoot for her first feature film.

She shot for Amit’s song just ten days back. “We shot for the music video over two days in Mumbai. The song has been written by Palak Muchhal and composed by Palaash Muchhal,” she shared.

Richa started her career as a model. And it was after her intermediate course that she relocated to Mumbai to pursue acting. “I won World Supermodel South Asia (2018) and then bagged second runners-up in World Pageant in Fiji representing India. I was also crowned as Miss India Global (2019) in China.”

After winning the pageants she took up acting last year, “Since last few months I devoted time to pursuing a number of acting courses and workshops. Last year I did an OTT film ‘One Stop for Love’ but the upcoming feature film will see me playing a protagonist. The shoot is scheduled to start in Shivpuri from October 7 and the film is being directed by Ayush Raina (maker of Horror Story). It’s going to be a horror-thriller film.”

The recent lockdown brought Richa back to Lucknow. “With onset of unlock phase I started travelling again for work. I shot for commercials in Jaipur, Delhi, Mussoorie and Neemrana Fort. I have also shot for a love song for a new singer that is slated for Navratri. Besides, I’ll soon shoot another song for Palaash,” she said.

