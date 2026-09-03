South Korean automaker Hyundai is offering benefits of up to ₹1 lakh on selected products from its vehicle portfolio, including Creta, Exter, i20, Aura and Grand i10 Nios. The benefits of up to ₹1 lakh will depend on the model and variant chosen, while the offer will remain valid till September 30. Hyundai Creta, Exter, i20, Aura, Grand i10 Nios offered with benefits of up to ₹1 lakh in September 2026

Hyundai Creta Benefits September 2026 The Hyundai Creta is being offered with benefits of up to ₹1 lakh. The benefits can include cash discounts, loyalty rewards, exchange bonus, corporate benefits and scrappage benefits, among others. The Hyundai Creta is powered by three different powertrains: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113.1 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 113.9 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine options are offered with multiple transmission options, including a six-speed manual transmission, an intelligent variable transmission (iVT), a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.91 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Benefits September 2026 The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is being offered with benefits of up to ₹70,000. The benefits can include cash discounts, loyalty rewards, exchange bonus, corporate benefits and scrappage benefits, among others. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine producing 81 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. Additionally, the Grand i10 Nios is offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit with the 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired exclusively with the 5-speed manual. The starting ex-showroom price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is ₹5.59 lakh.





Hyundai i20 Benefits September 2026 The Hyundai i20 is being offered with benefits of up to ₹60,000 in September. The benefits can include cash discounts, loyalty rewards, exchange bonus, corporate benefits and scrappage benefits, among others. The Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 82 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an intelligent variable transmission (IVT). The starting ex-showroom price of the Hyundai i20 is set at ₹5.99 lakh.

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Hyundai Exter Benefits September 2026 The Hyundai Exter is being offered with benefits of up to ₹50,000 in September. The benefits can include cash discounts, loyalty rewards, exchange bonus, corporate benefits and scrappage benefits, among others. The Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine producing 81 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. Additionally, the Grand i10 Nios is offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit with the 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired exclusively with the 5-speed manual. The Hyundai Exter has an ex-showroom price of ₹5.80 lakh.