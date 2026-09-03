Motorcycle skids, hit by Thar in Delhi Cantonment, 2 killed

Two men, both aged around 45-50, were killed on Wednesday evening after their motorcycle skidded and was hit by a Mahindra Thar in Delhi Cantonment, police said. Police have yet not identified the victims. (HT photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (South West) Amit Goel said that the accident took place around 5pm near the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) red light when the deceased, a man and woman, were returning home to Sector 1, Dwarka, after finishing their duty at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Lodhi Road.

Police have yet not identified the victims.

“A staff member of Delhi Cantt police station, who was returning from duty, noticed the accident and informed the police station” the DCP said, adding that a police team subsequently reached the spot and found the two injured. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared both of them dead on arrival.

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During the preliminary inquiry, police found that the motorcycle had apparently slipped on the road and the Thar, which was coming from behind, collided with it, DCP said.

Police identified the Thar driver as Bhupendra, 26, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana. He was arrested in connection with the case. Police said Bhupendra owns a milk booth in Rohini.

A case under sections 281 and 106(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Delhi Cantt police station.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, police said. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events, police said.