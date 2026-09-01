14-year-old takes father’s scooter for joyride with friend, dies in crash

MUMBAI: A 14-year-old boy who quietly took his father’s scooter while he was asleep for a joyride with a friend died after a speeding tempo rammed their two-wheeler near Jagruti Nagar Metro Station in Ghatkopar on Sunday. His 12-year-old friend, who was riding pillion, was injured in the crash.

The Ghatkopar police have registered a case against the unidentified tempo driver in connection with the accident.

According to the police, the complainant is Sunil Mahamuni, 44, a resident of Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar. Mahamuni has a 14-year-old son, Ganesh, and a 12-year-old daughter. He had purchased a Honda Activa scooter in June this year.

On Sunday, while Mahamuni was asleep, Ganesh quietly took the scooter without his father’s knowledge and set off with his friend, Aryan Paswan. The joyride, however, ended in a fatal collision on the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road.

Mahamuni realised something was wrong after receiving a call informing him that his son had met with an accident. He then noticed that the scooter was missing and rushed towards Jagruti Nagar Metro Station.

“When he reached near Jagruti Metro Station on the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road, he found his scooter lying damaged on the road. Aryan had also suffered injuries and he learnt that both boys had been taken to Rajawadi Hospital,” said a police officer. At the hospital, Mahamuni learnt that doctors had declared Ganesh dead, while Aryan was admitted for treatment.

According to the police, witnesses told investigators that the scooter was being driven by Ganesh, with Aryan riding pillion, when a speeding tempo hit their two-wheeler.

The Ghatkopar police have registered an FIR against the tempo driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (rash or negligent acts that endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 281 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.