Allahabad HC orders probe into caste row involving law university professor

The Allahabad High Court has ordered an independent inquiry against the head of the department of Law and warden of the boys’ hostel at a law university in Prayagraj, over allegations of caste-based humiliation and discrimination raised by 2 students. Justice Vinod Diwakar further directed an independent re-evaluation of the answer sheets of one of the students and barred the concerned HOD-Warden from having any role in his evaluation, disciplinary matters or hostel-related matters concerning the petitioners. (File )

Justice Vinod Diwakar further directed an independent re-evaluation of the answer sheets of one of the students and barred the concerned HOD-Warden (Respondent No. 6) from having any role in his evaluation, disciplinary matters or hostel-related matters concerning the petitioners.

However, the Court made it clear that it was not recording any finding on the truth of the allegations.

The court asked Archana Singh-I, Judge, Small Cause Court, District Court, Prayagraj, and Arun Kumar Yadava, Special Chief Judicial Magistrate, Prayagraj, to conduct an inquiry and submit their report in the matter.

The inquiry will ascertain whether students belonging to the SC-ST communities were subjected to caste-based humiliation or discrimination by respondent no. 6 or any other person employed in or working for gain in the University.

It will also examine whether complaints regarding such allegations were dealt with by the University in accordance with applicable regulations.

The high court separately directed the vice-chancellor to constitute an independent committee to re-evaluate the student’s answer sheets for subjects taught and evaluated by respondent no. 6 in the fifth semester, as well as any other subjects indicated by the student. Petitioner no. 1 was a PhD research scholar and the other student was a fifth-semester BA LLB (Hons) student of the University, with the latter residing in the boys’ hostel.

Their grievance was that the HOD used academic and administrative authority as an “instrument of caste-based humiliation and retaliation”. The fifth-semester student had submitted a complaint to the vice-chancellor on August 20, alleging that the University had failed to act on his grievance despite repeated reminders and further complaints. The court has fixed September 24 as the next date of hearing in the case.

In the complaint, the student stated that Constitutional Law-II was the Gold Medal subject and that he had secured the highest marks in Constitutional Law-I. He alleged that respondent no. 6 had remarked at the beginning of the fourth semester:”jo constitutional law me highest lekar aya hai, ab mere me lekar aaye”. [The one who got the highest marks in Constitutional Law, let him get the highest marks in my subject now]. The student alleged the stricter evaluation of his answer sheets was due to his caste, and he claimed that the concerned faculty member had publicly made insulting remarks concerning caste and reservation.

The court in its September 16 order further directed, “The Respondent no.6 shall be relieved henceforth from all administrative responsibilities till the completion of the enquiries”.

The court directed the VC to apprise it whether the university has set up an Equal Opportunity Cell and a committee for the redressal of grievances of SC/ST students under the applicable UGC Regulations, along with details of their composition and the action taken on the student’s complaint.