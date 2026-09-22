Choosing an ink tank printer can be tricky, so here are five options with different strengths and features

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sparsh Sharma

Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More