A smartwatch should fit your routine, not interrupt it. These five models go the extra mile

Think beyond rated battery life and consider how GPS, workouts and smart features affect endurance. (AFP)

Battery life can shape how useful a smartwatch feels day-to-day. A watch that needs charging every night can become another device to manage, while a longer-lasting model can stay on your wrist for days between charges. But battery endurance is only part of the equation. Health tracking, GPS, notifications, fitness features and smart functions can all influence the experience. Some watches prioritise extended battery life, while others balance shorter charging cycles with a broader feature set. The difference can also become more noticeable when using GPS, tracking workouts or monitoring health metrics throughout the day. This list brings together five smartwatches with different approaches to battery life, helping you understand what each offers and find a model that fits your routine: