I wore a smartwatch for 10 days, and it changed the way I move, work, check my phone and notice my surroundings
I wore a smartwatch for 10 days to separate genuinely useful features from gimmicks and found several that made everyday tasks simpler and less distracting.
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A smartwatch can seem like a gadget you wear simply because it is convenient, but its usefulness becomes clearer when it stays on your wrist every day. I wore one continuously for 10 days to see which features became part of my routine and which I barely touched. Instead of focusing on specifications or the number of features packed into the watch, I paid attention to how it affected everyday tasks, workouts, notifications, and my general awareness of activity. Some features proved genuinely useful because they saved me from reaching for my phone, while others felt more like things I could live without. After 10 days, the experience gave me a clearer picture of what a smartwatch can realistically add to my daily routine.
1. It made me more conscious of loud environments
I did not expect noise monitoring to be one of the more useful features, but I found myself paying closer attention to how loud my surroundings were once the watch started flagging excessive noise. At a concert, in a particularly noisy workplace, or even near heavy traffic, it is surprisingly easy to underestimate how loud things have become. Having the watch quietly monitor sound levels and warn me when they crossed a potentially harmful threshold gave me a reason to step away or reduce my exposure. I didn't check it constantly, but that was precisely the point. The feature worked in the background and only demanded my attention when necessary.
2. It gave me a better idea of what my heart was doing
Heart-rate tracking was another feature I found more useful over time than I expected. Rather than treating the smartwatch as something I had to interact with, I could simply wear it and let it record my heart rate during workouts, rest, and everyday activities. Alerts for unusually high or low readings added another layer of awareness, particularly because I might not otherwise think to check my heart rate during the day. I would not treat a smartwatch reading as a medical diagnosis, but having this information readily available gave me a better sense of my usual patterns and how my body responded to different activities.
3. It gave me an easy excuse to pause
I have tried meditation apps before, but the biggest problem was remembering to open them. A smartwatch removes that friction. When I needed a short break, I could start a guided breathing exercise directly from my wrist, rather than reaching for my phone and risking distraction. I found this particularly useful during busy periods of the day when I did not want to commit to a lengthy meditation session. A few minutes of guided breathing won't transform my routine overnight, but having something this simple available made it easier to pause, slow down, and reset.
4. It made my lack of movement harder to ignore
Activity tracking is hardly a new smartwatch feature, but wearing the device throughout the day changed how much attention I paid to it. Seeing my steps and general activity levels made me realise how easily a busy day could pass with very little movement. The reminders to stand up or move after sitting too long were sometimes annoying, but I also appreciated them after hours at a desk. I did not suddenly become a fitness fanatic because of a smartwatch. Instead, it gave me small nudges that made everyday movement more noticeable, whether that meant taking a short walk or simply stepping away from my desk.
5. It reduced my need to carry my phone everywhere
This ended up being one of the biggest practical advantages for me, especially with a cellular-connected smartwatch. There were plenty of situations where I wanted to stay reachable but didn't want my phone in my pocket. Going for a walk, working out or spending time outdoors became easier when I knew I could still receive important calls and messages from my wrist. More importantly, I liked feeling connected without having a smartphone constantly within reach. The phone could stay in my bag or somewhere nearby while the watch handled the things I genuinely needed. That small change also helped me avoid the temptation to pick up my phone just to check one notification.
6. It changed how I dealt with notifications
This was probably the feature I noticed most often during the day. A smartwatch lets me glance at a notification, decide whether it matters, and move on without unlocking my phone. That sounds like a minor convenience, but I found it removed a surprising amount of unnecessary phone checking from my routine. I could handle a message or call from my wrist while dismissing less important alerts. The distinction matters because picking up a phone to check one notification can easily turn into opening social media or another app. With a smartwatch, I could stay informed without automatically falling into that cycle.
7. It made the useful parts of my phone less intrusive
After wearing a smartwatch continuously, I realised its biggest advantage was that it didn't give me another screen to stare at. It helped me decide when I actually needed a screen. Health and activity features worked quietly in the background, while notifications, calls and messages were available when I needed them. Instead of constantly reaching for my phone to check what was happening, I could let the watch filter some of that information. That made the device feel less like an accessory and more like a practical extension of my daily routine. The features I valued most weren't necessarily the flashiest; they were the ones that saved me a few seconds, encouraged better habits, or helped me stay connected without becoming more distracted.
Q1. Should you choose a premium smartwatch for health tracking or everyday convenience?
If you mainly want to monitor workouts, activity, sleep and heart-related metrics, prioritise a smartwatch with comprehensive health and fitness features. If you want the watch to reduce your reliance on your phone, look for strong notification handling, apps, calling and connectivity. Premium models increasingly combine both, so focus on the features you'll use every day.
Q2. Should you buy a GPS/Bluetooth smartwatch or pay extra for cellular connectivity?
Choose a GPS/Bluetooth model if you normally keep your phone with you, since it can handle supported notifications and connected features through the phone. A cellular model makes more sense if you regularly want to leave your phone behind while still making calls, sending messages and staying connected. Keep in mind that cellular functionality requires a compatible mobile plan.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More