How a planned theft led to a brutal double murder in UP's Sultanpur

A planned theft at a private educational institution in Sultanpur turned into a double murder after one of the accused was allegedly caught opening an office locker by the woman who was later killed, police said on Monday. Police arrested two men five days after a couple were found dead at a private educational institution in Kumhidadiya village. (Representational image)

Five days after Mukesh Kumar Singh, 53, and his wife Vinita Singh, 47, were found murdered at Manraji Shikshan Sansthan in Kumhidadiya village, Kadipur police and the SOG arrested two men allegedly involved in the killings on the intervening night of September 28-29.

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Two accused arrested five days after killings The accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar Yadav, 36, and Ashish Yadav alias Dabbu Yadav, 26, said station house officer Deependra Vikram Singh.

According to Sultanpur superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal, Rakesh had worked at the institution as a bus driver and was familiar with its premises, office and the location of CCTV cameras.

He allegedly planned the theft with Ashish, his relative who lives nearby.

Police said the two entered the institution late on September 28 intending to steal cash. Rakesh allegedly used a key kept in the office to open the locker. The plan went awry when Vinita caught the two allegedly stealing from it and confronted them.

Rakesh then allegedly picked up a spade lying nearby and attacked Vinita several times after she recognised him, police said.

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Man attacked with axe while trying to flee Mukesh, who allegedly witnessed the assault, tried to run outside the premises. The two accused allegedly chased him and attacked him with an axe, killing him.

After the killings, the accused allegedly took cash from the locker along with Vinita’s mobile phone and Aadhaar card before fleeing.

Police said Rakesh later used the woman’s phone to make several transactions.

Police said a charge sheet would be filed after the investigation is complete, and the case would be pursued accordingly.