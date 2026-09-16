CCTV cameras ordered at all active pipeline work sites in Varanasi

: CCTV cameras will be installed at all active work sites where sewer and drinking water pipelines are being laid across 22 affected wards in Varanasi. The move is aimed at ensuring transparency and maintaining the quality of the work. Under the ₹2,161-crore mega-project, a 353.13-km-long sewer line and a 651.64-km-long drinking water pipeline will be laid in the affected areas of the city. (For representation only)

Varanasi mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari on Tuesday directed officials to install CCTV cameras at all active work sites. The cameras will be linked directly to the Smart City control room, the VNN headquarters and the Smart City office. This will allow real-time monitoring of the progress of the development work.

During a review meeting at the Sigra Smart City office on Tuesday, the mayor issued a stern warning to officials and executing agencies. He directed them to follow transparent working practices. The mayor made it clear that any laxity in the laying of sewer and drinking water pipelines would not be tolerated.

During the meeting, Tiwari directed the Jal Nigam to ensure that work on laying sewer and drinking water pipelines begins without fail from September 16 in Jangamwadi, Shivala, Nagwa and Bengali Tola wards. Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremonies) has already been held in these four wards. Under the ₹2,161-crore mega-project, a 353.13-km-long sewer line and a 651.64-km-long drinking water pipeline will be laid in the affected areas of the city.

The meeting was chaired by the mayor and attended by municipal commissioner Himanshu Nagpal; corporators Madan Mohan Tiwari, Vijay Dwivedi, Atul Pandey and Ravindra Kumar Singh; Jal Kal general managers Anoop Singh and OP Singh; Jal Nigam executive engineers Kamal Singh and Brijesh Maurya; and other public representatives and officials.