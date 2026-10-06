HC orders SIT probe in Bageshwar Dham rape case after DNA excludes accused
Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari ordered the probe after the suspect, Raju Jatav, who has been in jail, approached the high court for bail
The Madhya Pradesh high court has ordered a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district after a forensic report indicated that the man arrested for the assault was not the biological father of the foetus.
Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari ordered the probe after the suspect, Raju Jatav, who has been in jail, approached the high court for bail and cited the forensic report. The order is dated September 25 but was uploaded on Monday.
“The SIT will now have to ascertain the full sequence of sexual assault on the minor and identify the biological father of the foetus,” the court said in its directions to the Chhatarpur superintendent of police (SP).
According to the teenager’s complaint to the police, she went to Bageshwar Dham on March 15 after an argument with her mother and came in contact with the accused two days later.
“The victim, 16, was medically examined during investigation and found to be two months pregnant. Her pregnancy was terminated and the fetus and placenta were preserved for forensic analysis. The victim has alleged that Jatav raped her at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district. She was later recovered at the instance of the Jatav’s wife,” the FIR said.
She, however, did not accuse Jatav of sexual assault during the trial.
The high court noted the contradiction in the teenager’s statements.
In her initial statements to the police and a magistrate under Sections 180 and 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the teenager explicitly accused Jatav of raping her. However, during the trial, she turned hostile and denied the allegation during cross-examination.
The high court observed that while the teenager had conceived after physical relations with someone else, she was also subjected to sexual harassment allegedly by Jatav and another person.
Following the spotlight on the incident, the Bageshwar Dham temple management issued an advisory on October 3, urging women devotees to exercise caution, avoid visiting the campus alone, refrain from trusting strangers or sevadars, and avoid prolonged stays on the premises.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More