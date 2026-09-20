Golf biggies set for DP World India Championship in Delhi

Former World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Olympic Gold medallist Justin Rose, and India’s home-grown star Anirban Lahiri are some of golf’s biggest names who are set to walk the courses next month. For three days, these sporting legends will bring a thrilling display of precision, power and poise to the Capital at the DP World India Championship, set to take place at the Delhi Golf Club from October 15 to 18. Rory McIlroy (Centre), Anirban Lahiri (Left) and Viktor Hovland (Right) are among the golfers set to compete in the tournament. (Photos: HTBS)

“As far as the excitement level goes, it has gone up even higher than last year,” says Raj Khosla, president of the Delhi Golf Club, adding, “It already feels that after the success we had in bringing Delhiites together to cheer for golf in 2025. This year will be even bigger — some of the biggest names in golf will be visiting India and Delhi for the first time, such as 12-time PGA Tour winner Bubba Watson, and that’s really something the fans are looking forward to.”