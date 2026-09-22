Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Early deals on TVs live now! Get up to 65% off

Amazon India is offering up to 65% discount on the purchase of TVs in India. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Amazon will soon host its next major sale in India. The company's Amazon Great Indian Festival will begin in India on October 8, 2026. During the course of this sale, the e-retail giant will offer massive discounts on the purchase of various electronic appliances including TVs, washing machines, ACs and more. Before the sale begins, Amazon has revealed early deals on the purchase of TVs in India.

As a part of these early deals, the company is offering a discount of up to 65% on the purchase of TVs. Interestingly enough, these deals are available not only on the purchase of premium TVs but also on the purchase of budget and mid-budget devices. In addition to this, the company is also offering banking discounts and no-cost EMI option to the interested buyers. So, if you are planning to upgrade the TV in your house, now would be a good time to do so. Here are all the early deals on the purchase of TVs ahead of Amazon's upcoming sale.

Factors to consider while buying a TV 1. Screen size: Pick a screen size based on your room's size and seating distance. Larger TVs work well in spacious rooms, while a 43-inch or 55-inch model may suit smaller living spaces.

2. Display technology: Pick OLED panel as it offers deep blacks and excellent contrast but they are suitable for darker rooms. On the other hand, LED and QLED panels provide options across different budgets and brightness levels. These models are ideal for brighter rooms. Also pick 120Hz screen if you intend to use it for playing games.

3. Picture quality: Pick a 4K TV as it offers sharper images than Full HD, particularly on larger screens. Also check HDR support.

4. Connectivity: Look for HDMI ports, HDMI eARC, USB ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Gamers should check HDMI 2.1 availability and supported gaming features.

5. Audio quality: Check for dialogue clarity and support for Dolby Atmos or other audio formats. Prefer a soundbar if the TV's built-in speakers lack depth or volume.