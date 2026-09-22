Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 22 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Tuesday, September 22 promises lots of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan the day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Sep 22, 2026, 09:35:38 IST
By HT Correspondent
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • whatsapp
Copy link
  • copy link

#ArtAttack

Gram it: Participants ride through the iconic India Gate during the final leg of the Indian Air Force (IAF)' Bicycle Expedition' from Kanyakumari to Kargil. (Photo: PTI)
Gram it: Participants ride through the iconic India Gate during the final leg of the Indian Air Force (IAF)' Bicycle Expedition' from Kanyakumari to Kargil. (Photo: PTI)

What: Shive Immersive- A Show of Theatrical Grandeur

Where: The Great India Place, Sector 38-A, Noida

When: September 22

Timing: 12.30pm to 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Learn Lippan Art

Where: Breakin' Brew, Ambience Mall, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 22

Timing: 4pm and 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: IHC Theatre Festival| The Tragedy of Ham MacLear

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kaustabh Agarwal Live

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: September 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Kathika Cultural Experience- Indian Classical Live Dance and Music

Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Sitaram Bazar

When: September 22

Timing: 11.30am

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazaar (Yellow Line)

recommendedIcon
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On September 22 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On September 22 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes