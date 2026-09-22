HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 22 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack Gram it: Participants ride through the iconic India Gate during the final leg of the Indian Air Force (IAF)' Bicycle Expedition' from Kanyakumari to Kargil. (Photo: PTI)

What: Shive Immersive- A Show of Theatrical Grandeur

Where: The Great India Place, Sector 38-A, Noida

When: September 22

Timing: 12.30pm to 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Learn Lippan Art

Where: Breakin' Brew, Ambience Mall, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 22

Timing: 4pm and 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: IHC Theatre Festival| The Tragedy of Ham MacLear

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kaustabh Agarwal Live

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: September 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Kathika Cultural Experience- Indian Classical Live Dance and Music

Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Sitaram Bazar

When: September 22

Timing: 11.30am

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazaar (Yellow Line)