HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 22 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Shive Immersive- A Show of Theatrical Grandeur
Where: The Great India Place, Sector 38-A, Noida
When: September 22
Timing: 12.30pm to 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Learn Lippan Art
Where: Breakin' Brew, Ambience Mall, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 22
Timing: 4pm and 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: IHC Theatre Festival| The Tragedy of Ham MacLear
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kaustabh Agarwal Live
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: September 22
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Kathika Cultural Experience- Indian Classical Live Dance and Music
Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Sitaram Bazar
When: September 22
Timing: 11.30am
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazaar (Yellow Line)