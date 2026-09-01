Mumbai Port Authority orders detailed investigation following fire incident at Indira Dock

MUMBAI: A day after a crane overturned and caught fire during a heavy-lift operation at Mumbai Port, injuring two operators, the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) on Monday ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.

The accident took place at around 7.15pm on Sunday at BPS Berth in Indira Dock, alongside the Barbados-flagged vessel Vienna. The crane was being used to lift a 140-metric-tonne cargo from the vessel when the operation went awry, according to the police.

The Yellow Gate police said two cranes operated by Barkat were being used for the lifting operation when a strap securing the cargo became unbalanced and came loose. The load then shifted towards the second crane, lifting it off the ground. Its front telescopic boom hit the vessel, following which the crane caught fire, apparently due to the impact and friction.

The two crane operators, identified as Ranjit Singh and Nishant Singh, were injured in the incident and taken to St George’s Hospital for treatment.

The fire was quickly brought under control by the MbPA fire brigade with assistance from the vessel’s crew, preventing it from spreading further. The area was subsequently secured as a precaution.

Following the incident, senior MbPA officials have been overseeing the situation. The site has also been inspected by the statutory safety authority, while representatives of the vessel, insurers, the operator and other agencies have been involved in assessing the damage and determining how the damaged crane can be safely removed.

The port authority said the investigation would examine the circumstances leading to the incident and the safety measures followed during the cargo operation. It has directed the agencies involved to take corrective and preventive measures to ensure such an incident is not repeated.

MbPA said that if the investigation finds negligence, violation of safety requirements or other lapses, action would be taken against those found responsible under applicable laws and regulations.

A police investigation into the incident was also underway.

Meanwhile, civic sources indicated that the MbPA failed to inform the BMC Disaster Control Room about the incident initially, with the civic body obtaining information only after repeated inquiries. The Directorate General of Shipping was also reportedly kept in the dark and has ordered a separate probe by a nautical surveyor.