Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: Slovenia's Janja Garnbret wins inaugural women's climbing gold
olympics

Olympics: Slovenia's Janja Garnbret wins inaugural women's climbing gold

Slovenian spiderwoman Janja Garnbret gave a climbing masterclass on Friday, scaling new heights to win the inaugural women's Olympic gold medal.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Olympics: Slovenia's Janja Garnbret wins inaugural women's climbing gold(REUTERS)

Slovenian spiderwoman Janja Garnbret gave a climbing masterclass on Friday, scaling new heights to win the inaugural women's Olympic gold medal.

Garnbret blew away the competition in the bouldering section of the eight-woman final, solving two out of three "problems" while her rivals failed to fully overcome any. (Full Tokyo 2020 Coverage)

The 22-year-old followed that up by climbing highest in the lead section, giving her the title on 5.00 points despite finishing fifth in the opening speed round.

TOKYO OLYMPICS DAY 14 BLOG

Japan's Miho Nonaka claimed silver on 45.00 points, while her compatriot Akiyo Noguchi -- competing in her last event before retiring -- took bronze on 64.00.

In the Olympic format, the winner is decided by multiplying each climber's finishing position in the three disciplines of speed, lead and bouldering.

The climber with the lowest score is the winner.

Garnbret is a six-time world champion and came into the event as the hot favourite.

Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw set a new speed record in the final with a time of 6.84sec.

Spain's Alberto Gines Lopez won the men's gold medal on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020 olympics tokyo olympics
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video

Dogs bring a ‘special’ gift for human. Sweet video makes people giggle
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP