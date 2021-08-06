Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020 Day 14 live updates: India women's hockey team search for bronze, Bajrang Punia begins campaign
Tokyo 2020 Day 14 live updates: India women's hockey team search for bronze, Bajrang Punia begins campaign

  Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Indian women's hockey team will fight for bronze against Great Britain. Wrestler Bajrang Punia and golfer Aditi Ashok will be in action. Follow live updates of Tokyo 2020 Day 14.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 05:48 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 14 Live Updates: One of India's big medal prospects Bajrang Punia begins his campaign in men's 65kg wrestling event. The Indian women's hockey team will fight for the bronze medal match against Great Britain. Golfer Aditi Ashok will resume in round 3 and try to keep the medal hopes alive. In athletics Gurpreet Singh, Priyanka Goswami, Bhawna Jat and the men's 4x400m relay team will be in action. Follow live score and updates of the Tokyo Olympics.



Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 06, 2021 05:48 AM IST

    Golf

    India's Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are in action in the women's individual golf event. Aditi finished Round 2 on second position.

  • AUG 06, 2021 05:42 AM IST

    India's Day 14 Full Schedule

    02:00 AM IST: Gurpreet Singh in men’s men's 50km race walk final


    5:29 AM IST: Diksha Dagar in golf women’s round 3


    5:48 AM IST: Aditi Ashok in golf women’s round 3


    07:00 AM IST: Indian women’s hockey team in women’s bronze medal match against Great Britain


    08:07 AM IST: Seema Bisla in women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling 1/8 final


    08:49 AM IST: Bajrang Punia in men’s 65 kg freestyle wrestling 1/8 final


    08:56 AM IST: Seema Bisla in women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling quarterfinal (subject to qualification)


    09:17 AM IST: Bajrang Punia in men’s 65 kg freestyle wrestling


    01:00 PM IST: Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women’s 20 km race walk final


    02:52 PM IST: Bajrang Punia in men’s 65 kg freestyle wrestling semi-final (subject to qualification)


    03:13 PM IST: Seema Bisla in women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling semi-final (subject to qualification)


    05:07 PM IST: Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Naganathan Pandi, Nirmal Tom Noah & Anas Muhammed Yahiya in men’s 4x400 relay Round 1 Heat 2

  • AUG 06, 2021 05:39 AM IST

    Race walk update

    India's Gurpreet Singh could not finish Men's 50km Race Walk Final. He is out of contention for a medal.

  • AUG 06, 2021 05:28 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics - LIVE UPDATES

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Story Saved
