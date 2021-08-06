Tokyo 2020 Day 14 live updates: India women's hockey team search for bronze, Bajrang Punia begins campaign

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 14 Live Updates: One of India's big medal prospects Bajrang Punia begins his campaign in men's 65kg wrestling event. The Indian women's hockey team will fight for the bronze medal match against Great Britain. Golfer Aditi Ashok will resume in round 3 and try to keep the medal hopes alive. In athletics Gurpreet Singh, Priyanka Goswami, Bhawna Jat and the men's 4x400m relay team will be in action. Follow live score and updates of the Tokyo Olympics.







