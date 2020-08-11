Whatever little I have accomplished has years of hard work behind it, says Ravi Sah

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:06 IST

Actor Ravi Sah, best remembered for his extraordinary characters in critically acclaimed films like ‘Paan Singh Tomar,’ ‘Life of an Outcast’ and OTT series ‘Jamtara,’ is basking in the success of his latest thriller release.

“It’s an amazing feeling to have finally created a ripple with my performance. I have never compromised on scripts and screenplay. For me if I’m not able to add nuances to the characters I am being offered, I say no to such roles. You can call me selective, choosy but that’s the way I am because if I don’t get to challenge my craft so for me all my learnings are useless. The character should have a scope for me to put in that fine distinction and make it a nothing less than a perfect character,” said Ravi over the phone.

The versatile actor from Purnia, Bihar calls acting a journey which he undertook after leaving everything behind. “When I decided to be an actor it was no less than accepting asceticism and devoting myself to this craft completely. Whatever little I have accomplished has years of hard work and sleepless nights behind it.”

After completing bachelors in journalism, he took up a media job. “Thereafter, I joined theatre in Bhopal, MP and that’s what has majorly contributed in my career. Then I reached Film and Television Institute of India to fine tune my skills.”

Talking about is impressive iniquitous character Keval in his latest release ‘Raat Akeli Hai,’ Ravi said, “For all who have seen Dhulia in ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ or that news editor from ‘Jamatra’ were in for a surprise. When I met the makers of the film I had no clue what was coming my way. When director Honey (Trehan) narrated me the script I felt it was an Indian version of Alfred Hitchcock’s film. When I heard the role of Keval which had almost no dialogues, I knew I have got what I always looked for — a full-on challenging role. As I played a proper butcher, I went to a nearby meat shop in my area to learn his mannerisms. For me, if I am not giving everything to the character it’s of no use taking up that role. Playing a brutal, fearsome yet an intense guy that to mainly through expressions, body language and attitude was an overwhelming experience,” he tells.

Ravi is desperate to go back to work, “I’m dying to go back on sets now. I feel I am wasting my golden period sitting home waiting for pandemic to get over. Thankfully my film ‘Spring thunder’, based on uranium mining mafia versus tribal rehabilitation and land acquisition, where I play the lead, is ready and now I wait for its release. Also, in the pipeline is an OTT show. Let’s see when will we be able to start shooting,” he concludes.