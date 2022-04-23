Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Bail for Pearls Group director in 60k crore Ponzi scam case
delhi news

Bail for Pearls Group director in 60k crore Ponzi scam case

Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal granted release to Chander Bhushan Dhillon, Pearls Group’s director for legal affairs, on a bail bond of ₹1 lakh and asked him not to leave the country without the court’s permission.
Appearing for Chander Bhushan Dhillon, Pearls Group’s director for legal affairs, his counsel Bhanu Sanoirya contended that his client had not received any “wrongful earning” and whatever money he had got was through his salary. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )
Updated on Apr 23, 2022 03:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A Delhi court granted bail to one of the directors of the Pearls Group who are being prosecuted for a Ponzi scheme, holding he was neither a flight risk nor were there chances of him tampering with evidence. 

Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal granted release to Chander Bhushan Dhillon, Pearls Group’s director for legal affairs, on a bail bond of 1 lakh and asked him not to leave the country without the court’s permission.

Dhillon and other directors were arrested by the CBI in December 2021 in connection with a case filed against the Pearls Group. According to investigators, the group floated several Ponzi schemes and collected about 60,000 crore from 55 million investors across the country.

Appearing for Dhillon, his counsel Bhanu Sanoirya contended that his client had not received any “wrongful earning” and whatever money he had got was through his salary. Granting relief, the court said that he, prima facie, held only 500 shares valuing 5,000 --a very meagre share holding. The court said that he was not the promoter /director or major stakeholder so as to influence the decision-making of the company.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi delhi news ponzi scam bail delhi court
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP